Tina Knowles-Lawson has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, actor Richard Lawson.

According to court documents, Knowles-Lawson filed for divorce on July 26 due to irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as July 25. Knowles-Lawson asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Lawson.

Knowles-Lawson asked that her name be restored to Celestine Knowles, after changing her name to Tina when she married Lawson.

The couple began dating in 2013 and tied the knot in April 2015. It was the second marriage for both. Knowles-Lawson split from Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s and Solange’s father, in 2009 after being together for more than three decades.

In an interview on the “Tamron Hall Show” in April 2022, Knowles had high praise for marriage.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was like a gift from God,” Knowles said. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on if it was God’s plan to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship.”