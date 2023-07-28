SGH Apparel is an athleisure brand that launched by the mother-daughter duo Lakeisha and Katelyn Jackson. The matriarch, Lakeisha Jackson, is the CEO of Elevate Digital Media Inc.; Katelyn Jackson is a recent graduate of California State University.

SGH Apparel has been providing comfortable and fashionable clothing for people on the go since 2020.

The entrepreneurs shared the inspiration for the brand.

How do you want people to feel when wearing your clothing?

We want them to feel confident. When we first launched, that was the main point. We wanted something comfortable [that] makes you feel comfortable. Something you can wear around the house but it’s not one-dimensional. You can also wear this on the go. It’s not only for the gym but also for running errands, so it’s designed for a person on the move.

What makes your clothing stand out from other athleisurebrands?

Well, we love to say that the material is amazing. We get that a lot compared to other high-end brands. We’re right there when it comes to material, however, we’re still affordable and we also have style and fashion with ours as well. You still get the sweat-wickings, so all of those types of technologies are involved while you’re running your errands, but it’s still stylish. I would say that’s what separates us from the other athleisure brands.

What is the inspiration for the brand?

The inspiration is just the vibe. Bringing you the aspect of being sweaty, grinding, a hustler, and constantly on the move. We want our clothing to stick to that and have some type of flair that makes you realize, “Yeah, I’m doing this and I’m different.”