Ice Spice criticized for having teenager twerk in new music video
Ice Spice (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Franklin Sheard Jr)

Ice Spice has been under fire for having a 16-year-old twerk in her latest music video.

Spice released the video for the song “Deli” from her debut album on July 26. The artist is seen wearing a tank top, holding a load of cash, and twerking in a bodega.


As the video continues, a 16-year-old is shown twerking on top of the counter. The teen is well known on TikTok, garnering over 6.6 million followers on the app.

In the video that Spice promoted on Twitter, a reader’s context pops up below that states, “Viewers should be warned this video features a minor dancing in a sexually provocative manner, which may violate state and federal laws. One of the dancers in this video is 16 years old, a fact likely known to Ice Spice, as the two follow one another on Instagram.”


People who viewed the video had a lot to say regarding Spice letting a minor dance provocatively.

