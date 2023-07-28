New music Friday: Leon Thomas, Victoria Monét, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Offset

Collaborations made the headlines this week with new music. Here are some of the top music releases for the week of July 28.

Leon Thomas snagged Victoria Monét for the remix of “Breaking Point,” released three weeks ahead of his album Electric Dusk.

Cardi B and Offset linked up to put out “Jealousy,” an apparent message to people who have negative things to say about their marriage.

Travis Scott released his highly-anticipated UTOPIA album, which features Swae Lee, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Rob49, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Bad Bunny, Future, SZA and James Blake.

Saweetie released a two-pack with “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY,” which features YG and Tyga.

Gucci Mane released “Woppenheimer,” a play on the film Oppenheimer.

BIA released REALLY HER, which features J. Cole and Juicy J.

Flo Milli released “Fruit Loop.”

Roy Woods released “Made Mistakes,” which features Coi Leray and Jada Kingdom.

ICY TWAT released FINAL BOSS, a project that features the song “Final Boss Music.”

NLE Choppa released “It’s Getting Hot (NELLY TRIBUTE).”

Vic Mensa released “Eastside Girl,” which features Ty Dolla $ign.

MCVERTT, A$AP Ferg and Sexyy Red released “Face Down.”

Sugarhillddot collaborated with Luh Tyler to release “3AM in the Yams.”

DJ Mal-Ski and Spottie WiFi collaborated for “Do You Get It.”

Khemist released “Let Me Be.”

Tyla Yaweh released “SUMMER VIBES.”

J. Brown released THE ART OF MAKING LOVE.

Migo Monroe and Sukihana recently collaborated to release “Back Outside Again.”

Lil Yachty’s artist dc2trill released his Family Matters project, which features Yachty, KARRAHBOOO and Babyface Ray.