PlayersTV, the first-ever athlete-owned TV network, focuses on athlete’s lifestyles and sports culture. PlayersTV has 50+ athletes and owners from across the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB. Supported by Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dewayne Wade, Kyrie Irving, and a host of other sports celebrities. PlayersTV will be available on Amazon Freevee, Fire TV Channels, and Prime Video in the fall 2023.