Big Boi, Trina, rap legends power ‘Wednesday Wind Down’ concert

There were plenty of sparks popping off the stage from the musical pyrotechnics provided by hip-hop luminaries and legends such as Outkast’s Big Boi, Trina, the Ying Yang Twins, Dana Dane, and UK International Artists OMA.
Hosted by Canadian influencer “Auntie” Jillian Danford and V-103’s preeminent DJ Greg Street, the Wednesday Wind Down was powered by the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc., which offers free testing for the duration of the summer concert series.
Big Boi and his Dungeon Family comrade Sleepy Brown kept the frenetic energy cascading over the multitudes with a potpourri of their iconic cuts from both OutKast and Big Boi’s solo career, including “ATLiens,” “Ms. Jackson,” “All Night,” “Player’s Ball,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” and “The Way You Move.”
The energy at the park was practically electric when Big Boi and Brown brought the night to a crescendo with the infectious “Kryptonite” and “International Players Anthem.”
Trina brought that South Beach vibe to metro ATL with her by sporting a chic torn jean look, while Dana Dane and the Ying Yang Twins had the crowd rocking to the hits that catapulted them to fame such as “Cinderfella,” “Salt Shaker” and “Whistle While You Twurk.”
“Auntie” Jillian Danford, the Canadian Ambassador for East Point, said she was blown away by the aura and ambiance of the evening.
“Listen, tonight is just labeled epic. Big Boy killed it and he was on for over an hour. And the crowd was going crazy. Everybody seemed to know every single song,” she said. “So tonight was a very special night because when you hear hip-hop, you know, sometimes there’s a stigma attached to it. But it was nothing but love and togetherness. And I’m so happy for all the acts that came.”
Chantel Ross Francois, the president of the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau, concurred with Danford’s sentiments.
“We are here to promote this destination where the world meets and we did that tonight,” Francois exclaimed. “We had artists from all around the world [including] OMA directly from the UK. East Point, [there is] no point like East Point where the world meets.”
