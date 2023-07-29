Black Twitter reacts to Carlee Russell’s smiling mug shot

The woman has been charged with 2 misdemeanors in a kidnapping hoax
Black Twitter reacts to Carlee Russell's smiling mug shot
Carlee Russell (Image source: Facebook – Carlee Russell)

The infamous mugshot of Carlee Russell, 25, was officially released on July 28, after turning herself into the Hoover Police Department in Alabama.

After admitting to the kidnapping hoax, the Alabama woman was charged with two misdemeanors for falsely reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.


In the mugshot, people were shocked to see her smiling after creating a mass panic across the country.

The matter quickly became a viral discussion on social media where most people were amused by the picture, some complimented her skin care routine, others were infuriated, and some were genuinely concerned about her mental health.


After admitting to the fake abduction, the nursing student was bonded out which was confirmed by Hoover Police Chief, Nick Derzis.

Yet, the community remains confused over the details of the situation.

The Hoover Police Chief, also stated that Russell’s whereabouts were unknown for up to 49 hours, according to People.

As this remains an ongoing investigation, what we have confirmed is that no toddler was running on the highway and she was not abducted.

Details are expected to surface over the coming weeks as the story unfolds.

Social media users shared their thoughts below.

