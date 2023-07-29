Stars show up to ‘DOLPHLAND’ to celebrate Young Dolph’s 38th birthday (photos)

Family and friends of the late Young Dolph celebrated the rapper’s 38th birthday in Atlanta. The event was held at the pop-up DOLPHLAND exhibit, which gives attendees an inside look at how Dolph lived at different stages of his life. The exhibit will be open to the public from July 28-30, and tickets are available at youngdolph.com. At the exhibit, attendees can participate in an exclusive auction, where donations will benefit the Ida Mae Foundation’s community efforts.

At the birthday party, special guests included Key Glock, Monica, Zaytoven, Drumma Boy, Pastor Troy and “Pour Minds Podcast” hosts Drea and Lex. Rolling out spoke to media personality Shanique Yates about the event and the Black Men Deserve To Grow Old foundation established by Mia Jaye, the mother of Dolph’s children.

How has the Young Dolph birthday party been?

It’s good to be here. You can definitely tell that Dolph’s spirit lives through his children, Mia Jaye, and his family. I’m glad they’re continuing his legacy, and his spirit of giving back to the community.

What is the DOLPHLAND exhibit like?

The exhibit is beautiful. I love all of the artwork. There are a lot of dope artists. It was beautiful to see the self-portraits. I feel like you can’t put a word count on pictures and that’s very much exhibited here.

Why do Black men deserve to grow old?

Black men deserve to grow old because they deserve to see their family continue their legacy. I feel like Black men deserve to grow old because they deserve to reap the fruits of their labor. All of that hard work they put in.

Where can people follow you on social media?

You guys can follow me on @astoldbysly.