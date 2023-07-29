Myrlande Demosthene is the CEO and co-founder of a premier beauty and wellness supply company called Heart of Moisture.

Her ultimate goal is to make hair and skin products accessible on all college campuses.

As an alumna from The University of Georgia and SUNY Albany, she opened up about what inspired her to become an entrepreneur.

What audience is the Heart of Moisture reaching and how are they benefiting?

We’re a beauty supply and distribution company. Our goal is to make sure that beauty supplies are accessible on all college campuses. Most students have to wait until they go home to replenish their inventory, or take buses to Walmart and take out two hours of their time. We provide a solution that provides essential beauty supplies on college campuses, so students don’t have to worry.

What are some personal testimonies from students that you have received?

I think the number one thing that we’ve heard is that students feel hurt. Students at The University of Georgia, which is where we did our first pilot program, have appreciated that they were put at the forefront of operations. A lot of times when attending a large public university and a non-HBCU, there’s a diminishing sense of belonging. This helps students feel as if the university cares about their needs. Also, it’s great to be able to try different products, when you’re going into the school year. This may be a new environment for so many people, so we’ve been able to provide supplies for the students.

When made you choose the beauty industry?

Four years ago, I found myself at Grady Memorial. As I was pushing myself off the bed, I was in excruciating pain. The nurse came over to me to tell me that I was in a severe car accident, ejected through the windshield, and had to be admitted into emergency surgery. That summer, I had three surgeries and had to relearn how to walk. For me, it took self-care to a whole new level, it turned my focus on accessibility in a way I would never have imagined.

How do you use your experiences to help other overcome obstacles?

For me, God is amazing. I think that without God, I wouldn’t be here today. It’s about servicing. How do we serve the community and how do we solve problems? Ultimately, these things don’t happen to you but if they do, how can we lift our community up? That’s how I feel like I’ve been able to help promote that testimony.