She asked, ‘Is you even the breadwinner boo?’
Latto slams fake men; 'you should be submissive to me'
A video clip of Latto went viral where she addressed her male pet peeves on KISS Fresh‘s “Henrie’s Hotline.” The host asked her what it is about men that Latto wants to address.

The rapper started the conversation by stating too many men are in women‘s business, but she didn’t stop there.


Latto addressed another underlying pet peeve.

“They always be saying they want a traditional woman. Like, ‘Can you cook or can you…?’ You not a traditional man. Be a traditional man. Is you even a breadwinner boo? Sit down. Can you change a tire? Yea, uh-huh. Can you build a house baby? Y’all want traditional women, but you’re not traditional men,” Latto said.


The host Henrie proceeded to say, “They don’t deserve a traditional woman.”

Latto quickly responded, “No, you don’t. You don’t, boo. You should be submissive to me, actually.”

Latto is a rapper who expresses herself  unapologetically through her music and fashion. She is known for her candor and willingness to speak up.

While she keeps her dating life private, she makes it clear what type of men she prefers and insists she won’t settle for less.

Here are what some social media users had to say about her comments.

