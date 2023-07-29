A video clip of Latto went viral where she addressed her male pet peeves on KISS Fresh‘s “Henrie’s Hotline.” The host asked her what it is about men that Latto wants to address.

The rapper started the conversation by stating too many men are in women‘s business, but she didn’t stop there.

Latto addressed another underlying pet peeve.

“They always be saying they want a traditional woman. Like, ‘Can you cook or can you…?’ You not a traditional man. Be a traditional man. Is you even a breadwinner boo? Sit down. Can you change a tire? Yea, uh-huh. Can you build a house baby? Y’all want traditional women, but you’re not traditional men,” Latto said.

The host Henrie proceeded to say, “They don’t deserve a traditional woman.”

Latto quickly responded, “No, you don’t. You don’t, boo. You should be submissive to me, actually.”

.@Latto says y’all gotta be a TRADITIONAL MAN if you want a traditional woman! 💯 pic.twitter.com/KIjP5KtR6v — Latto’s Destiny 🐰🎰 (@LattosDestiny) July 26, 2023

Latto is a rapper who expresses herself unapologetically through her music and fashion. She is known for her candor and willingness to speak up.

While she keeps her dating life private, she makes it clear what type of men she prefers and insists she won’t settle for less.

Here are what some social media users had to say about her comments.

I see a bunch of men upset at that Latto video saying you have to be a traditional man to get a traditional woman… what’s the matter, yall know yall not traditional and asking for something you know you don’t deserve ? 😂😂😂 — 𝟽𝟽𝚂𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 🦋 (@OhGirlPlsBishHo) July 28, 2023

There’s no reason why y’all should be offend by Latto’s comments. Nobody is a traditional man/woman in 2023 😂 — BEAL BEATS (@BealBeats) July 28, 2023