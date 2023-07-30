Cardi B throws her microphone at a fan and hits her target (video)

The royal empress of hip-hop is not one to allow someone to throw an object onstage and not clap back with authority.

Cardi B was in the middle of performing her first breakthrough song, “Bodak Yellow,” in Las Vegas when a wayward fan threw her drink on the 30-year-old rap superstar.

When the spray of unknown liquid made contact with Cardi’s busty orange outfit, an outraged Cardi cocked her left hand back and threw the microphone like a football at the person.

If you’re keeping score at home, Cardi B definitely hit her target.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

This comes less than 24 hours after Cardi B had another mic-throwing episode while cranking out one of her hit songs at the Drai’s Beach Club the night before.

The Brooklyn-born bombshell, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, presumably got upset that the DJ cut off her song too early and unleashed her fury at the turntablist.

We cannot tell if Cardi’s aim was as accurate as it was during her outdoor performance, however. But she was angry enough that she reportedly walked off the stage without notice and no word was relayed back to the crowd that the performance was over.

Here is another angle of the “WAP” raptress getting even with the unidentified fan, though she was escorted off the premises immediately. Several security men, who are the size of delivery trucks, quickly descended on the scene to gather the fan up.

What was humorous about this scene, at least for some fans online, is the fact that while Cardi B’s mic was in the crowd, the soundtrack to her song along with her vocals continued playing on in the background.

another angle , she hit her spot on 😭 pic.twitter.com/caLckHTbIQ — ٍ (@crdisdior) July 30, 2023

R we gonna talk about the song still playing with her voice going not just the background vocals? Do hip hop artist not do their lyrics live anymore or is it all lip syncing? — SaWa (@Salindawa) July 30, 2023

watch literally any of her live performances and you'll hear her rapping live over a backing track — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) July 30, 2023