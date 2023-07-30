Dex Millions shares what inspired his yearly celebrity basketball game

Dexter “Dex Millions” Dale is CEO of StarLink Entertainment. His passion for the music industry helped the careers of many Chicago artists, specifically the dancer D Low. For the past few years Dale has shown the same type of passion in helping to address the violence in the streets of Chicago.

Dale established the “Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game” where many of Chicago’s most notable celebrities come out to compete for bragging rights while raising awareness and shining the spotlight on solutions to the violence in Chicago. Rolling out spoke with Dale about the celebrity basketball game and what people can expect this year.

What inspired the Celebrity Basketball Game?

This was inspired by my love for basketball and a desire to want to put an end to the senseless gun violence that has affected Chicago. There are far too many people who are losing loved ones to gun violence. We as a society must come together and recognize that the only way things will change is if we change it.

Talk about why it’s important to have the “Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game.

The Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game is important because it is one way for us to come together through the love of basketball. The game is just the vehicle that helps us deliver the message to everyone about the importance of stopping the violence.

What are your thoughts on the violence that is happening in Chicago?

Anytime you hear about someone losing their life to gun violence it makes you angry. No one should have to live in constant fear of being a victim of gun violence. I am hopeful that with our new mayor that we will be able to change the narrative about Chicago and really show the nation what this world class city has to offer.

What was the response like when you reached out to your celebrity friends ?

My friends have always been champions of my work. They’ve supported me throughout my entire career. Whenever I need anything they are right there supporting and encouraging me. So when I reached out and asked them to play basketball for a good cause, it was an immediate “yes.”

What can people expect at the game?

Attendees can expect a riveting game with lots of fun and excitement. There will be several vendors, plenty of food options and lots of young people. There will be over a thousand people all gathered together in a safe space seeing some of their favorite influencers, hip-hop artists and athletes on the court for a good cause.

How can people do more to help ?

People can partner with us as we are going to be giving out school supplies, book bags and so much more. We are looking to collaborate with corporations who see the value in this event and want to help us level up.

The Stop The Violence Celebrity basketball Game will take place on Aug. 20, 2023 3 p.m. at 2641 W Harrison St., Chicago, IL 60612