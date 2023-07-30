According to Savannah Business Journal, between July 28-30, Flau’jae‘s Homecoming Weekend will feature a lineup of events for the Savannah community.

The national basketball champion and rapper started the weekend event off right by visiting her hometown’s Boys and Girls Club.

As a former member of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, Johnson gave a generous gift of $10,000 to the organization.

Flau’jae Johnson shared with WTOC 11 what inspired the donation.

“This is something I always wanted to do. I always want to give back to the community, and I am so glad this worked out. I am super excited to be back here with the kids,” Johnson said.

Johnson also shared some athletic memories she acquired at the club years ago.

“I used to play on all of the boys’ teams. Coach Maurice used to always have us running around here. I used to play baseball with the guys. I wanted to play football, but they wouldn’t let me. I was always so happy at this place.”

Johnson made it her duty to come back and pour into the community that helped shape her into the person she is today.

She hopes to inspire other children and show them it’s possible to reach their goals as well.

“I hope they realize that they can do it, too. I come from the same place. I was here just ten years ago. I want them to know that they can do it too and when they do it, to give back to someone else,” Johnson told WTOC 11.