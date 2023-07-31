Cardi B could be charged with a crime in her infamous mic-throwing episode during her performance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

As rolling out previously reported, several videos have gone viral showing a young lady spraying Cardi with an unidentified liquid while she was in the middle of her career breakout song, “Bodak Yellow.” The furious Cardi hauled back and threw a fastball of a mic at the offending party. The mic landed flush on the person Cardi aimed at.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

According to TMZ, the woman who was struck by the microphone was reportedly the same person who was immediately escorted off the premises. The publication then believes the unidentified woman then filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The publication stated that the mic ricocheted off the woman who threw the drink but also hit another person next to her. It cannot be said which of the people hit with the microphone filled out the police report.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation will be.