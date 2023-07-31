Publicity stunt or not? The real story behind Cardi B throwing the mic

Another video surfaces of the moments before the incident happened
Cardi B (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / lev radin)

A short video clip recently went viral on social media of a fan throwing a drink at Cardi B on stage at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Shortly thereafter, another video surfaced showing what occurred before the rapper retaliated. Before Cardi B threw the microphone, she encouraged fans to splash water on her.


“Whew, that s— feel good. Put that s— in my p—- b—-. Yea b—-,” Cardi B said.

Cardi B began performing her 2017 hit song, “Bodak Yellow” and a fan proceeded to splash a drink on her.


This time, the Grammy Award winner was not receptive to being splashed and sent a quick message to fans that she no longer appreciated it, although people were shocked to see her switch up so quickly.

Cardi B tweeted about the incident and included a hashtag of her new song with husband Offset, titled “Jealousy.” Her tweet implied that the drink could have contained a substance other than water.

This made fans suspect that it could be a publicity stunt.

Social media detectives sounded off about their theories.

