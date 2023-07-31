Cardi B compared to Milli Vanilli after performance in Las Vegas (video)

To compound the indignity that Cardi B incurred after having a beverage splashed on her during her stage performance in Las Vegas, she is now being clowned mercilessly as the infamous lip-synch duo Milli Vanilli.

Milli Vanilli is often billed as the “biggest hoax in music history” after they were manipulated to fake-sing their way to seven million albums sold, three No. 1 hit songs, international adulation, and a Grammy Award for Best New Artist for the 1988 album Girl You Know It’s True.

By 1990, the members, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, were exposed for never belting out a single note on the album that was actually written and sung by a group of plain, middle-aged artists.

Fast-forward 30 years. Cardi B gets a cup of unidentified liquid splashed on her deliberately by a fan while she performed “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas. Enraged, Cardi launched the microphone into the crowd and hit her female target.

What was funny, however, is that after Cardi threw the mic, her song “Bodak Yellow” continued playing, exposing Cardi as lip-synching to her own record, thus igniting the Milli Vanilli comparisons.

The episode spawned a lot of jokes mocking Cardi for merely mouthing the words to the songs and collecting a bag on the way out.

I guess her microphone kept singing for her after she threw it… #MilliVanilli https://t.co/BU2PE4NA4U — Chad (@dcfoodsafety) July 30, 2023

Throws mic, audio never stops. Does anyone really sing errr rap live anymore? #MilliVanilli pic.twitter.com/CwOT9itPZv — NAME REDACTED (@JustInF75983016) July 31, 2023

I like Milli Vanilla! Who cares if they lip synced? These two can dance!!! Y’all know you like it when you hear the music. Don’t lie! I’m gonna listen to #MilliVanilli right now. Girl you know it’s true!😁

And still…⬇️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsCK43dXGW — TK (@tkallmon) July 30, 2023

What’s worse for Cardi B? Asking fans to throw water at her cause it was hot then getting what she asked for; throwing a microfone at someone else; lip sync the whole show, including instruments?

These guys lost a Grammy cause of it #milliVanilli pic.twitter.com/XiZ5pgJoci — Gabriel Vianna Pires (@gvpFLA) July 31, 2023