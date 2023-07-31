Cardi B compared to Milli Vanilli after performance in Las Vegas (video)

Cardi was livid that the drink got her wig and dress wet
Cardi B (Photo credit: Bang Media)

To compound the indignity that Cardi B incurred after having a beverage splashed on her during her stage performance in Las Vegas, she is now being clowned mercilessly as the infamous lip-synch duo Milli Vanilli.

Milli Vanilli is often billed as the “biggest hoax in music history” after they were manipulated to fake-sing their way to seven million albums sold, three No. 1 hit songs, international adulation, and a Grammy Award for Best New Artist for the 1988 album Girl You Know It’s True.


Former group Milli Vanilli members Rob Pilatus and Fabian Morvan (Image source: Youtube/Honest)

By 1990, the members, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, were exposed for never belting out a single note on the album that was actually written and sung by a group of plain, middle-aged artists.

Fast-forward 30 years. Cardi B gets a cup of unidentified liquid splashed on her deliberately by a fan while she performed “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas. Enraged, Cardi launched the microphone into the crowd and hit her female target.


What was funny, however, is that after Cardi threw the mic, her song “Bodak Yellow” continued playing, exposing Cardi as lip-synching to her own record, thus igniting the Milli Vanilli comparisons.

The episode spawned a lot of jokes mocking Cardi for merely mouthing the words to the songs and collecting a bag on the way out.

