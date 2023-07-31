A grandmother said she was allegedly threatened with a gun after a man broke into the house and killed her grandson.

Twenty-year-old rapper Superstar Pride was arrested for first-degree murder in shooting of his barber, 40-year-old Marcus Wheatley, on July 19 in Mississippi.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home where they found Wheatley dead from gunshot wounds. Superstar Pride, whose real name is Caddarius Pride, turned himself in hours after he was named as a suspect.

Wheatley’s grandmother, Mary Ann Strong, shared details of the night of the shooting with WREG TV.

“The young man was shooting at him and he finally shot him down,” Strong said. “He fell here and he shot about three times after he fell and he walked over to me and pointed the gun at me and asked me if I was going to tell it. And he came back out here and fired a last shot in his head.”

Pride is being held without bond at the Panola County Detention Center.