Debate rages about status of WNBA’s Riquna Williams after 5 felony charges

Riquna Williams’ career and freedom are both in peril after she was arrested for alleged domestic violence so brutal that she was slapped with five felony charges and four misdemeanors for severely beating her wife.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by local station 8 News NOW Las Vegas, Williams had suspected her wife of cheating. During an argument, Williams confiscated her spouse’s cellphone, iPad, other electronic devices, credit cards, and driver’s license and left the house to check into a hotel.

Williams reportedly probed through the devices at the hotel, and then stormed back to the house and claimed she had evidence that her wife was being unfaithful. That’s when Williams allegedly hit her repeatedly with a closed fist, strangled her, put her in a choke hold, kicked her upper body and head, and threatened her with metal objects, according to the LVMPD report.

Among the nine charges, three of them are for alleged strangulation. The wife reportedly had visible bruising on her neck and other parts of her body.

This is the second such incident involving Williams in the past four years. In 2019, Williams was suspended by the Los Angeles Sparks for 10 games for a similar act of domestic violence. This time, Williams has been suspended indefinitely and is barred from the team facilities pending the outcome of this current investigation.

The Aces released a statement, saying:

“The Las Vegas Aces were made aware of domestic violence charges against a member of our team, Riquna Williams. As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

Commentators and observers are debating the fate of the volatile guard as they call the Aces a “walking juxtaposition.” The term stems from the fact the team is on a historic run at 24-2, including a 12-0 home record, yet this allegedly egregious act by Williams could be a blight on the team and the entire season.