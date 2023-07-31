Ice Cube is widely known for marching to the beat of a different drummer and having what many consider controversial viewpoints on a number of topics, and apparently, that doesn’t sit well with some people.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Cube opened up about how he’s not welcomed on shows that are hosted by some of the more prominent women in television.

“I tried to go on ‘The View.’ They didn’t have me on ‘The View,'” Cube said. “A few of the hosts just really didn’t like where I was coming from. That’s what I was told by the producers. I don’t know if it was the producers just copping out and using some of the hosts to have me not explain myself. I’ve been on there before. It’s just when I became an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brands of politics.”

Along with “The View,” Cube also says that Oprah Winfrey wouldn’t allow him on her show either.

“I’ve been excluded on ‘Oprah.’ I don’t know what that is. I had a movie called Barbershop that I wasn’t invited to participate in with the cast,” Cube said. “I produced a show called ‘Black White.’ It was a very controversial show and once again [Oprah] had the whole cast on and I wasn’t invited. I don’t know what that’s about.”

Carlson then asked Cube why Winfrey wouldn’t allow him on her show, saying she’s highly regarded in the industry.

“I really don’t know [why]. That’s something that I would love to find out,” Cube responded.