Kelontae Gavin is teaching the power of testimony in new project

Stellar Award-winning singer and songwriter, Kelontae Gavin released his third album Testify on July 21 and is encouraging listeners to share their testimony to the higher power. From songs “Live Again” to “Good Love” which are on the album, Gavin is inspiring gospel fans across the world to show no fear and seek out God and his kingdom through worship and prayer.

Gavin spoke with rolling out about his album and why giving testimony is important.

Why did you title the album Testify?

I didn’t even come up with the name. I was going to call it the revival experience, but it did not align with that name. My manager called me and said, “Hey, you have a record on here called ‘Testify.’ What do you want to name it?” I told him that I was thinking to name it the title track, and I wrote a song on there that came from somebody telling me that I shouldn’t share my story.

We all know somebody who is going through [something], so the day that we were preparing for the album, I started thinking about the title track, and I said this isn’t the revival experience. At first, I was joking about it being called “Testify,” but my manager told me I may be right because each song testified about God being a father or healer, going through change, sharing your story, and telling people to encourage them to live again. We finally agreed to name it Testify, and I was excited about it because listening to the record now, everyone will see it aligns with the title.

Why should people share their testimonies?

Testifying means you have to say something. It’s not a mute thing, which means you have to have enough guts to say something you’ve never said before because you are about to do something you’ve never done before.

Testifying isn’t just about what you come out of, it’s also about what you walk into, letting the enemy know whatever you think you’re going to throw at me, or whatever God takes me through, it’s for a reason. Even if I’m going through a storm, the storm always passes. The storm is never for my defeat. It is never for my trauma.

When you hear the songs, I want you to imagine yourself in a new place, because where you are is bigger than your last name. Testifying is always bigger than what you have testified and always bigger than who you’re with. Whether you are married, dating, finding data, or single, love the season that you’re in.

Honor and cherish whatever season y’all are in and know that whatever you’re going through, there’s a story behind that, and somebody can go and come and they’re going to encounter you, and they’re going to be so glad that you had enough guts to share your story.