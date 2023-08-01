A short video clip from YouTube surfaced on the internet featuring Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian revealing the gender of their second child together.

The video featured a close-up shot of the young family watching a drone, anxiously waiting for the gender color to be displayed.

After announcing they were expecting their second baby in May during the MET Gala, fans were anxious to know details.

As Serena, Alexis, and their firstborn Alexis Olympia looked up to the sky patiently waiting, their faces showed pure delight as the color pink flashed.

Serena Williams is having a baby girl! Congrats to Alexis & Serena ❤🍾 This reaction is so sweet. Olympia is going to have a Venus to her Serena 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rTrBvV5nHa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 31, 2023

The family was overjoyed to see a second little girl on the way, and supporters were quick to make a comparison to the famous sisters, Venus and Serena.

A name has not yet been revealed but Olympia was also excited to see that she had a little sister on the way.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. began taking tennis lessons in 2020 following in her mom and aunt’s footsteps.

Coming from a legacy of powerful athletes, it’s only a matter of time before the newest baby on the way possibly does the same giving us a new era of Venus and Serena.

Fans are anxious to see everything unfold.