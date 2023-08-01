We’ve reached the second half of 2023, and the album of the year discussion may already be locked up.

Travis Scott’s new album Utopia has gained major traction since its release on July 28, as it’s loaded with features from some of the biggest artists today, such as Beyoncé and Drake.

Besides the actual music, some people are interested in how the first-week sales numbers will look, and projections indicate that they might be the best numbers from an album this year.

According to Hits Daily Double, Utopia is expected to bring in between 245,000 to 275,000 in album sales during the first week in streaming numbers alone. Vinyl and CDs are also projected to have around 200,000 album sales, which in total could round out to more than 400,000 projected first-week sales for Scott.

Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' broke the record for biggest first day streams for any album released in 2023 on Apple Music (@trvisXX). pic.twitter.com/l0AC8qBh3O — chart data (@chartdata) July 31, 2023

Scott has already broken records for 2023 with the album, as Utopia became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023, and has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify since its release.

If all goes well, this will be the biggest week for a hip-hop album this year since Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape.