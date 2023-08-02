April Carter is an internal medicine physician as well as the franchise owner of the fitness studio HOTWORX.

The TV personality and business owner recently joined “90-Day Fiance: Love in Paradise” on TLC to find love.

Carter shared how the outcome of this experience helped her grow as a person.

What inspired you to turn to “90-Day Fiance: Love in Paradise” in hopes of finding love?

I feel like women get a lot of slack for dating when they are past their 20s or 30s. I wanted people to see a different journey. So, it was important for me to share a love journey from the perspective of one who is entering the dating field from what society deems as not so traditional. I think it is hard to step out on faith, but at the end of the day, I’m a God-fearing woman and I know that God’s going to have my back, no matter what direction I turn.

What do you think women are looking for in a partner?

I think we’re looking for loyalty, consistency, and a genuine connection. We’re also looking for a transparent partner. This is particularly true given that we live in a world where there is so much secrecy, yet people have access to more in terms of finding out what may not have been so obvious. I also believe we are looking for someone who is emotionally secure. If a person’s emotional wounds are not healed, that’s a red flag.

What steps can people take to become better partners?

I think we can do this by listening to our partners as well as the strong men and women around us who are successful in their relationships. We should also make efforts to assure that we are not afraid to compromise in a relationship. A partner adds value, so we should be open to accepting constructive criticism from our partner. I would add that transparency and communication are also very vital to a good partnership.

How has this experience helped you grow as a person?

With me not being accustomed to so much criticism and hate, I have gotten thicker skin. I never knew how much attention people give to things that seem very simple. I will admit that I was a bit taken aback in the beginning, but the experience taught me to not worry and simply allow God to take care of those who would seek to break my spirit.