Two Black Minnesota natives claimed that they were ordered to sit in the back of an empty bus on July 13.

Jarvis Greenhill and Xavier Davis reported to the Inforum that they showed their tickets to the Jefferson Lines bus driver as they were headed to downtown Fargo, North Dakota. Greenhill and Davis, who had just met each other for the first time, were later asked to move.

“I’ve seen it on TV. I’ve seen it in the history books, but I never actually had a White person tell me to go to the back,” Davis said. “Two Black guys just so happened to be getting on the bus together. This is a true story in 2023.”

Davis recorded the incident, showing that the bus driver told he and Greenhill to go to the back of the bus.

The driver, who was identified as Koby McFarlane, told Greenhill and Davis that he loads the passengers from rear to front, but both men said they had never heard of that before.

“I don’t want to get wrapped up in that Black Lives Matter deal. This is just human decency. I am just dumbfounded,” Greenhill said.

Both men complied with McFarlane’s order, as they feared it would become a deeper situation, or they could get kicked off the bus in the middle of the road. The incident is being investigated by the bus company.

“It is traumatizing to go to jail for things you didn’t do,” Davis said. “I didn’t want to go to jail for something I didn’t do because I was in the right,” Davis said.