Jamie Foxx wishes sister happy birthday, praises her for saving his lfie

Jamie Foxx delivered a powerful statement explaining how he’s eternally indebted to his sister during the celebration of her birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 1

The Oscar-winning Ray star told his 17 million Instagram followers the decisions his sister Deidra Dixon made in the moments after he suffered his “medical emergency” are the reasons he is alive today.

As fans recall vividly, Foxx was in Atlanta for the filming of the upcoming film Back in Action starring A-listers Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. While away from the set in April, Foxx experienced a malady he later explained on his IG account that he never thought he’d go through. It was at that moment that Dixon was able to tend to Foxx before racing him to the emergency room of an area hospital in time.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 “D”… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses,’ Foxx, 55, captioned the post, with the hashtag #leoseason.”

Foxx included a colorful photo carousel of his photogenic sister that showcases her striking fashion sense and chic designer sunglasses.

This is the first time Foxx has posted on his platform since July 22 when he videotaped himself thanking all the people who aided in his long and arduous recovery from the still unidentified medical emergency.

“To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life,’ the Collateral actor said in the clip. ‘So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” Foxx said.