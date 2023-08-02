Don’t clock out early: Man sentenced to 40 years for prison escape

Shunekndrick Huffman tried to leave prison early
Image source: Mississippi Department of Corrections

On July 31, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding three people at gunpoint, months before he had almost completed his seven-year sentence.

Twenty-one-year-old Shunekndrick Huffman escaped prison in August 2022, after almost serving all seven years for aggravated assault. He was expected to be released in December 2022.


After fleeing prison, Huffman broke into a home that was nearby and held the homeowner and his two daughters at gunpoint for hours. Huffman stole a car from one of the people he held hostage before crashing it and fleeing on foot.

Huffman was arrested after he was found hiding in a trash can and was captured two miles from the prison.


To prevent future escapes, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain stated that the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility would improve its siren system.

