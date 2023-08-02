R&B singer Coline Creuzot shuts down City Winery Atlanta

Coline Creuzot is an R&B singer from Houston who has opened for Drake, Keyshia Cole, Monica, and Tank.

Creuzot recently performed at City Winery Atlanta while on tour for her album, Hearts Don’t Break Even.

Creuzot shared what inspired the project and why she continues to work on her craft.

How was it performing at City Winery?

The City Winery show was exciting. It was my first time performing in Atlanta, so I didn’t know what to expect, I was a little bit nervous, but they showed up for your girl and it was good vibes. I got to meet and work with a new band in Atlanta, which was great. I was excited about the show and I had a great time.

How would you describe your sound?

I would say R&B. I’m more of a classic R&B sound but I love ’90s R&B. I just draw inspiration from being a songwriter as well as talk about things that I’ve been through, and I go into the studio and it’s my therapy. I write about it and get it all out. Then we as a team decide what’s best and what should go out.

What inspired Hearts Don’t Break Even?

I’ve been working on this EP since COVID-19, but it was one of the things that kept me going. I just stayed in the studio and I wanted to do a project that talks about the phases of relationships. The good, bad, and the ugly. I’m happily married now, but I had to go through a lot of things to figure out who I was as a woman, what I wanted, what I didn’t want, and what I wasn’t going to stand for. I think with this project, I tried to tap into all of those things and just talk about the road and the journey to finding love. That’s what the project is about.

How do you continue to perfect your artistry?

Well, I just go in with the mindset that there’s always room to get better. You can always grow and as human beings, as we experience life, we grow naturally. For me, it’s just trying to do one thing a day to perfect my craft, whether that’s having a setup at home, sitting here and working on my show, working on getting tracks, getting music, setting up studio time, or just working on something every single day, such as creating content. Whatever it is to push myself forward a little bit every day.