In the early 2000s, rumors were swirling that Sisqó and Beyoncé were dating. The flames of those rumors flickered back to life after an Instagram post from Solange in 2014, but Sisqó is finally telling his side of the story.

In an interview with VladTV, the R&B singer shared a story about when he and Beyoncé took a picture on the red carpet of the 2001 MTV Movie Awards, which is around the time the rumors started.

“We were friends,” Sisqó said. “Me and Beyoncé never dated but we were just friends when we were younger because we were on a lot of the same tours because we came out around the same time. I believe they came out in ’97 and [Dru Hill] came out in ’96. So, we were friends. I knew her dad and her mom and sister and stuff.”

Sisqó also mentioned Solange’s Instagram post from 2014, which she posted days after the elevator incident between she, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z. The Instagram post was a picture of Dru Hill and Destiny’s Child in the studio, and Beyoncé was staring at Sisqó, it was captioned, “This will be deleted tomorrow, and it’s not because I don’t love sisqo’s awesome guitar.”

“All I know is when ‘Elevator Gate’ happened, Solange posted a picture of us,” Sisqó said. “I’ll just leave it at that. Then she promptly erased it. It was erased the next day.”