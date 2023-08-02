Steve Harvey reacts to being compared to a burger

Steve Harvey is never too proud to laugh at himself. The multi-faceted media mogul’s latest response to public comments about him was a comparison to a burger.

One social media user took a picture of a burger they received with large white onions. The onions stuck out of the burger, reminiscent of big teeth, which spawned the comparison to the comedian and longtime “Family Feud” host.

“Why they give me these big onion slices,” the social media user asked, “my burger look like Steve Harvey.”

After the post went viral, Harvey posted it himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a message.

“Stop sending me this $!&#,” Harvey posted, accompanying a laughing emoji.

Stop sending me this $!&# 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMKGo4794C — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 1, 2023

Harvey continued addressing the memes people use of him on the Internet.

“Read a tweet that said they have so many Steve Harvey memes in their phone they have me listed as a person in their camera roll,” Harvey posted, followed by a facepalm and laughing emoji. “WHAT?????”

Harvey has responded to other people laughing at him, including comedian Godfrey. Godfrey once did a Harvey impersonation that went viral.

“Hey, @comediangodfrey, that’s funny as h—,” Harvey commented on Instagram, “but when I see you, I’m slapping yo a–.”