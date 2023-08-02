Zendaya remembers late ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud

The show’s star sent condolences

Zendaya remembers late 'Euphoria' co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has sent her public condolences to the family of her fellow “Euphoria” co-star, Angus Cloud. Cloud died at the age of 25 in Oakland, California. He played Fezco on “Euphoria.”

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),”  Zendaya wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 1. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love …;they could light up any room they entered,’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us, I’ll cherish every moment.


“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)


Cloud died in the midst of mourning the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey. At the time of his own death, Cloud reportedly completed filming multiple projects, including the film Freaky Tales.

