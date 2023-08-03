Emmy Rossum stars in ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum plays the mother of Tom Hollands‘ character in the new drama thriller The Crowded Room. Rossum shares how the challenge of showing her character’s depth throughout the series was exciting. The Crowded Room is streaming now on AppleTV.

