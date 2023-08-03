How Kaeelyn Kastle bounced back from getting deported

Kaelyn Kastle is thankful for the position she’s in. The Bermudian social media influencer with over 2.9 million followers on TikTok and 459,000 followers on Instagram is releasing new music and preparing to celebrate an upcoming birthday on Aug. 22.

A month ago, she put out a music video showcasing her hometown with “TURN YOU ON,” an ode to Kevin Lyttle’s “Turn Me On.”

Everything hasn’t always been smooth for Kastle, however. During an interview with rolling out, the artist explains more about what has made this past year a turbulent one.

What are you thankful for?

I am honestly just so blessed. I’m thankful to have made it through a rough year. I got deported last year, so I’m glad to have solved my immigration issues.

My mother got really sick, I’m glad to have been in a good place financially to cover her expenses and help out. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do for a living. I say if I can make someone smile, for even just five seconds, a day, I’ve done my job as an adult. I’m blessed to be able to do that.

What helped you get through your most difficult moments of being deported?

Honestly, I really want to say my fan base kept me going for the most part because, even at moments when I feel like giving up, I know this is something I curated growing up. There are people who reach out to me to this day who are like, “I remember that you only had 10K, and you were just sitting in the corner of your house singing. Singing little songs or singing covers.” So just knowing that I have such a big fan base, like over 4 million followers across all platforms makes me realize I can’t stop.

I’m just blessed to be able to say that’s what kept me going, and I just strive to be that person every day.

What advice do you have for up-and-coming artists who want to increase their social media presence?

My biggest advice to anybody trying to grow their platform or trying to go into being an artist, or anything, is just to be yourself.

Do what you love, because if you don’t love it, your audience is going to know. People aren’t going to be attracted to something that’s phony and fake. It has to be really well-curated to make it that far. Do you know what I’m saying? So just be yourself, be consistent, and pump out good quality.