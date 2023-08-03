Lizzo’s former backup dancer sang her praises after alleged harassment

One of the backup dancers for singer Lizzo actually heaped effusive praise on the Detroit songstress after the alleged incidents of harassment and toxicity she claims tormented her.

One of the women who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo for alleged sexual harassment, plaintiff Arianna Davis, conveyed reverence for Lizzo as late as April 2023 in a recorded video obtained by TMZ.

In the recording, Davis testifies that “It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey. I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

What is illuminating about this video, according to Lizzo’s lawyer Marty Singer, is that Davis articulated veneration of Lizzo in the months after the European leg of the tour. It was in Amsterdam, for example, that Davis and another plaintiff accused Lizzo of forcing them to engage in grotesque sex acts.

After viewing the video, Lizzo’s attorney told the entertainment publication: “These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as THE QUEEN.’ “

As been reported ad nauseam, a lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles County court on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim Lizzo fostered and facilitated a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment, and that harassment was “so severe or pervasive” that their employment with Lizzo was untenable.

Lizzo has broken her silence on the inflammatory suit, saying in a statement: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Singer followed up on Lizzo’s statement, adding: “They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and here a video shows that there are no legitimate claims in this lawsuit. We are confident that Lizzo will be completely vindicated in this matter.”