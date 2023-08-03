Madisin Rian, 1st Black woman as the face of Armani Beauty; ‘I have a duty’

Madisin Rian is a professional model who first got her start in the industry back in 2008 when she was discovered by Kimora Lee Simmons at a luncheon.

Ten years later, she became the first Black woman to be the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty.

Rian shared the inspiration behind her style, her favorite fashionista, and how she wants to empower young girls.

As a model what inspires your style?

I just love glam. I just love anything big. I feel like it’s “go big or go home.” I just love to have fun. I love sparkles. I just love anything pretty that makes me feel sexy and confident. It’s not really like one specific thing. It’s just I get dressed, and however I feel, I just walk out.

When it comes to hip-hop fashion, who has been setting trends over the years?

Consistently setting the trends, well I love me some RiRi. Yeah, I love Rihanna. I just love personal style. I don’t have any favorites, but I just love anyone that has their own personal style and is just unapologetic, and whatever it is that they rock.

As the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty for the last five years, how does it feel to be a positive role model for young girls?

Well, it’s been a dream of mine to be the face of any cosmetic brand for years, but as the first Black woman to be the face of Giorgio Armani Beauty I have a duty to encourage young women to be themselves, to never give up, and work hard. Nothing comes easy out here. You just have to believe in yourself, stay focused, and be confident every step of the way.