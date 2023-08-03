On Aug. 1, criminal charges were announced against Donald Trump, alleging that he engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn results from his loss to Joe Biden in 2o20.

This is Trump’s third indictment, after being charged in New York for falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign, and he was indicted in Florida for sharing a classified map to a military operation and improperly stored boxes that contained classified documents at his Florida home.

Trump was then accused of defying requests from the Justice Department to hand over the documents, as he made false statements to the FBI in his effort to hide the box of records.

Trump has now been made the butt of many people’s jokes, including Plies, who went on Instagram to clown the former president.

“You done got indicted for the third time,” Plies repeatedly said in the video. “Trump, your p—- a– got indicted for the third time. How the h— you get indicted for the third time? What you think this is, motherf—— spades?”

Plies continued to make jokes about Trump throughout the video, including that he may catch a fourth indictment in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has concluded her investigation of Trump’s alleged attempt to pressure Georgia’s election officials into reversing his 2020 loss. Charges in that case could be announced in the coming weeks.

“The lady down there in Georgia, Fani Willis, she’s about to get your motherf—— a– for the fourth time,” Plies said. “You’re about to get a DC number.”