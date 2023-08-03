Rap legend Monie Love gets proposed to while performing on stage (video)

Monie Love, the British-born rap legend who rocketed to fame during the golden age of hip-hop in the late 1980s and early ’90s, got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend proposed to her in the middle of her performance.

Monie, who was raised in London under the name Simone Johnson, was performing before a crowd in Macon, Georgia, about an hour’s drive south of Atlanta, when her resplendently-dressed bae, Rezell Simmons, shockingly proposed to her in front of the crowd.

The “Monie in the Middle” and “It’s a Shame” femcee broke down how it all went down.

“So let me start by saying I was in a TESTY mood yesterday,” the 53-year-old rapper penned on her Instagram account. “The ALUMNI & I had a special show for The promoters Friends & Family Community in Macon GA. IT was like 105 degrees and I’m very meticulous on arrangements on show days. I had more than my healthy bout of questions and how [Simmons] navigated through them, plus the heat, plus coordinating with my manager and team ALUMNI, pulled off a change of clothes, plus getting his FOI Brothers in place, I JUST DNT KNOW!!! What I do know is YOU DID THAT Babe and I’m forever better because of it. #Yes ( All ALUMNI members watch ya food next show you sneaky lot ).”

For his part, Simmons, a 40-year-old physique competitor, crystallized their relationship for her fans.

“I met Monie over three years ago. However, our first date scheduled never happened,” he explains. “Fast forward, a year and half later we connected in person, and we had an instant connection.”