Stars come together to build homes for women in South Los Angeles (video)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles recently hosted its 19th annual Power Women, Power Tools build event at Isabel Villas, Habitat LA’s newest affordable housing development in South Los Angeles. Celebrities and women executives from businesses throughout L.A. County joined forces to build eight homes with future homebuyers.

“To be a part of a team for me means to do far more than you can do as an individual,” actress Kiki Shepard said. “It makes you understand that ‘I, I, I, me, me, me’ is really not the most important thing in the world. It’s what we can do as a human race, what we can all do on this planet to benefit everybody on this planet. To whom much is given, much is required.

“I’m sorry. You cannot go through life and have things laid upon [you] and not feel like you have a responsibility to share.”

The celebrity volunteer builders included Kelly Jenrette, of “All American: Homecoming”; Wendell James, of “Raising Whitley;” Michael Hyatt, of “Snowfall;” Faye Tamasa, of “Station 19;” Jessica Camacho, of “All Rise;” Adriyan Rae, of “The Game;” Vaughn Hebron, of “The Game;” Anita Yokota, author and interior designer; Lisa LoCicero, of “General Hospital;” Everett Osborne, of “Sweet Water;” Jasmine Sanders, of “The DL Hughley Show;” Gail Gibson, president of the multicultural international Motion Picture Association; Renee Lawless, Cassio Habib, Matthias Deffner and Kate Linder, of “The Young & The Restless;” Kiki Shepard, television host; Teal Swan and Kathy Kolla.