Summer Walker recently broke up with Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. after catching the “BMF” actor arriving with an unidentified woman at her apartment.

The actor responded in his Instagram story explaining his whereabouts that day.

He was allegedly helping out a family member.

summer they saying lil meech got caught on somebody door camera pic.twitter.com/rvlWIbUlU9 — BAVY (@itsbavy) August 1, 2023

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best. Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff,” Walker shared.

Shortly after, Flenory responded denying the cheating claims.

“D— I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store man,” Flenory said.

Lil Meech quickly clear up this viral video of him entering a female's apartmenthttps://t.co/KijYy1yxJb pic.twitter.com/Yac3dlPCf5 — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) August 1, 2023

Summer Walker followed up with a post in her Instagram story stating she is now in her villain stage followed by a post sharing details of their relationship.

“It’s just crazy how a n—- will really try to pursue the f— out of you for two years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, and pay bills just to embarrass you to the world. … I don’t understand men but I’m going to give it to God,” Walker posted in her Instagram story.

Social media users shared their thoughts below.

Summer walker breaking down lil meech “cousin” door pic.twitter.com/OwQ6xcHsiu — 𝐉𝐀𝐙𝐙 (@JazzTooCrazy) August 2, 2023

Summer walker new music finna be 🔥 🔥 🔥 — her. 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@AleshaBeee) August 2, 2023