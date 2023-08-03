Local Green founder Zak Wallace knows where to find the best food in Atlanta

Atlanta native Zak Wallace is taking his viewers on a food lover’s journey to discover the best-hidden local restaurants, mouthwatering dishes and talented chefs Atlanta has to offer on the AspireTV show “City Eats: Atlanta.” Throughout his travels, Wallace doesn’t just get to sample amazing food, e gets to delve into the origins of the culture of the cuisine and where it comes from.

What interested you in hosting this show?

Besides the food, I will say it’s getting to know the entrepreneurs. I’m big on purpose and being intentional about everything I do. I like to be connected to the source of where things come from because all apples aren’t apples. Some apples are gala apples, some apples are pink, so I want to know the story behind why you chose to bring your offerings to Atlanta especially when you’re talking about people from Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Peru.

You have people here in Atlanta that have studied at some of the most exclusive culinary schools and studied under the best top-tier chefs in the country, some even arguably even in the world. You got James Beard award-winning restaurants like Chai Pani, and it’s a nationally recognized award that’s been granted to someone right here in downtown Decatur. It’s those types of things that interest me and articulating that to our viewers and letting them know from layman’s terms who this is and what is their journey.

What makes Atlanta special when it comes to food, culture, and other things?

We’ve always led on certain categories. Since the Civil Rights era, there’s always been a strong presence of growth, optimism, and change. You have Maynard Jackson, who came in and leveled the playing field for Blacks to take a part in the economic prosperity. When the music came, it elevated the spotlight. Now we’re at the epicenter of culture. You have a strong Black presence, a strong Latino presence, and obviously, anywhere in America, there’s going to be a strong White presence.

Then you have all these other sub-cultures, such as the Asian community, Peruvian communities, Malaysian communities, and the African community. Hartsfield is the busiest airport in the world because it’s always been a place of trade and access. I think that rolled over into culture, rolled over into food, and rolled over into everything. People just want to be in Atlanta. It’s a good balance approach to all levels of what it is we like to do in the American experience.