Ice Spice recently was named Billboard‘s 2023 R&B/hip-hop “Rookie of the Year.”

With four top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 list, the rapper has captured attention across the industry and social media.

Before collaborating with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana,” she was already buzzing with her EP Like…? that features popular songs like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “In Ha Mood” and “Bikini Bottom.”

She also joined Pink Pantheress on “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” which ranked No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fast-forward to linking up with her idol, she and Nicki Minaj ended up releasing the Hot 100 No. 4 hit “Princess Diana” in January.

Following that huge milestone, she attended the Met Gala in May and later was a featured artist on Taylor Swift’s “Karma” which rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A couple of months later, a surprise announcement was made regarding Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj collaborating on their second hit, “Barbie World,” a featured song on the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Fans were shocked to see the two living out their “Barbie Dreams” in the perfectly pink music video. The song ended up charting at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Since then, the humble rapper has released the deluxe version of her EP Like…? and is still making noise with her catchy song “Deli.”

Ice Spice shared with Billboard how she’s feeling about her recent accomplishments.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice said.

The rapper also shared her thoughts on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

“Fifty years of hip-hop is monumental. I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now,” Ice Spice said.