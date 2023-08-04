After a health scare during an intimate moment with his ex, Busta Rhymes said he decided it was time to get fit.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Rhymes recalled the moment he began to view his life differently.

“One night I was getting ready to have an intimate moment with my ex,” Rhymes said. “I had a breathing issue after the intimate interaction.”

Rhymes said he was having a difficult time breathing, so he walked out of the bedroom so his ex wouldn’t see him trying to keep himself calm.

“I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working,” Rhymes said. “So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax.

“She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with,’ ” Rhymes said. “She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight. She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t [sic] like a musclehead, but you was [sic] slim, you was [sic] cut, you had your s— right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.'”

Since then, Rhymes has lost 100 pounds and is now going on tour with 50 Cent.