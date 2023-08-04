Police do mic drop on fan’s complaint against Cardi B; social media chimes in

A lyric on her famous song ‘Bickenhead’ resurfaces
Police do mic drop on fan's complaint against Cardi B; social media chimes in
(Image source: Instagram – @iamcardib)

The battery complaint against Cardi B was closed on Aug. 3 for insufficient evidence. The incident in Las Vegas stemmed from Cardi’s performance at Drai’s Beachclub. One concert attendee filed charges against Cardi B after being hit with a microphone that was intended for another person.

After Cardi B amped the crowd up to cool her off by throwing water, she eventually had enough when a fan splashed a drink on her, wetting her clothes and hair. The rapper quickly retaliated, hurling a microphone at the woman, but hitting someone else, which led to that concertgoer filing a police report.


Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement to TMZ.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” the statement said.


Cardi B posted a screenshot of what’s trending on Twitter with the words “Lawyer is a Jew” circled. She also proceeded to tag her lawyer Drew Findling in the Instagram Story post.

Some took her post as racist and some were just happy to see Cardi B in the clear.

Here are couple reactions from social media below.

