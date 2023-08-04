New music Friday: Ciara, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Usher, 21 Savage, Halle

August has arrived, and as the transition from midsummer to fall comes, the music that goes along with the seasons begins to slow down. Here are some of the top releases from the first week of August.

Ciara collaborated with Chris Brown for “How We Roll.”

Lil Yachty released a two-pack of songs with “Slide” and “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY.” The second song premiered on the 2023 AMP Cypher.

Halle released her first solo single with the empyreal ballad “Angel.”

Usher collaborated with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” The single is about former lovers who now have a strictly platonic relationship.

Cordae released “Make Up Your Mind,” a hard turn from his trademark lyrical sound, and a more melodic, upbeat track. This is more of a love and dance song from the new father.

As a part of the release of the Steph Curry: Underrated documentary, Tobe Nwigwe released “LIL FISH, BIG POND.”

Yo Gotti released I Showed U So, a 10-track Gangsta Grillz project hosted by DJ Drama. The project features Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

ROB49 released “Mama” with Skilla Baby and Tay B.

Aryeé The Gem released “Mirror.”

Karlie Redd teamed up with Beenie Man and Destra Garcia for “Bumper Heavy (Remix).”

Bachi released “Boo.”

K3ndrick, Churemi and Drakare released “JOHNNY (Remix).”

One Luke released “Jordan Poole.”

YP, also known as Young Paul, released HECTOR.

Cel NoLackin released “Told U.”