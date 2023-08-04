New music Friday: Ciara, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Usher, 21 Savage, Halle

Here are some of the top releases for the week of Aug. 4
New music Friday: Ciara, Chris Brown, Lil Yachty, Usher, 21 Savage, Halle
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Ron Adar)

August has arrived, and as the transition from midsummer to fall comes, the music that goes along with the seasons begins to slow down. Here are some of the top releases from the first week of August.

Ciara collaborated with Chris Brown for “How We Roll.”


YouTube video

Lil Yachty released a two-pack of songs with “Slide” and “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY.” The second song premiered on the 2023 AMP Cypher.

YouTube video
YouTube video

Halle released her first solo single with the empyreal ballad “Angel.”


YouTube video

Usher collaborated with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” The single is about former lovers who now have a strictly platonic relationship.

YouTube video

Cordae released “Make Up Your Mind,” a hard turn from his trademark lyrical sound, and a more melodic, upbeat track. This is more of a love and dance song from the new father.

YouTube video

As a part of the release of the Steph Curry: Underrated documentary, Tobe Nwigwe released “LIL FISH, BIG POND.”

YouTube video

Yo Gotti released I Showed U So, a 10-track Gangsta Grillz project hosted by DJ Drama. The project features Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

ROB49 released “Mama” with Skilla Baby and Tay B.

YouTube video

Aryeé The Gem released “Mirror.”

Karlie Redd teamed up with Beenie Man and Destra Garcia for “Bumper Heavy (Remix).”

YouTube video

Bachi released “Boo.”

YouTube video

K3ndrick, Churemi and Drakare released “JOHNNY (Remix).”

YouTube video

One Luke released “Jordan Poole.”

YouTube video

YP, also known as Young Paul, released HECTOR.

Cel NoLackin released “Told U.”

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

I am making $100 an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16,000 a month by working on a laptop, that was really dumbfounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this site… 𝐏­𝐚­𝐲­𝐚­𝐭­𝐡­𝐨­𝐦­𝐞­𝟕.𝐜­𝐨­𝐦

0
Reply
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles