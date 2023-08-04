Comedian Rip Micheals is bringing laughter and good music to Atlanta

Rip Micheals is bringing comedy back to Atlanta.

The comedian will be hosting and producing the “Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam” on Aug. 5 at State Farm Arena The lineup will consist of comedy and music stars such as Monica, Mario, Jacquees, DC Young Fly, August Alsina, and more.

Micheals spoke with rolling out about the event and what fans can expect.

How does it feel to host this event in Atlanta?

I feel super blessed. Atlanta is the mecca. I have to give a big shout-out to all the people on the tour because it’s been a great tour. I’m bringing it home to everybody that pretty much is on the tour, like DC Young Fly, Monica, Emmanuel Hudson and Jacquees. August Alsina also lives here. It’s just great to be an actual mecca of it, and I think it’s going to be a phenomenal show. That’s why for the first time ever, we’re doing it on the ground just like Drake is doing on his current tour. We’re going to walk through the crowd just like him.

You’ve been doing these comedy jams for a while. What’s been the biggest difference since you started?

How much the fans enjoy what I do. It started out for me just selling out shows on my own, and then comedians asked me, “Hey, man, what can I open up for you?” I took that and people started opening up for me, and even musical acts would open up for me. I took that on my back and I turned it into a platform. We all can shine, because it’s one thing to sell out a theater by yourself, but it’s a whole other thing to take your friends with you and do an arena. You can see I’ve taken that same formula for the April Fool’s Comedy Jam, which I’ve been doing for 15 years now. Even with “Wild ‘N Out,” that’s something that started and turned into 1,500 people attending in Queens, and it was the most talked about sold-out tour of all time. I still hold the record in D.C. for two arenas sold out in one night. My friends really have a good time and that’s really what it is, just us hanging out and having a great time in front of 16,000 people.

What tips would you give to aspiring comedians?

Learn your craft. A lot of people don’t know that it’s actually a craft. Read the books on comedy, just don’t get into it. I hate when people get into it and don’t read any books. Take an improv class. Take any standard class, and learn your craft. Everybody feels like they could be funny, but take the time to read these books. Take a sketch writing class, take an improv class. Know your craft and know how to construct the actual proper joke.