Rumors have swirled for years that former NBA player Delonte West and LeBron James’ mother, Gloria James, had an affair when West and James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the rumors heated up, some thought the Cavaliers’ chemistry was being affected as well. A year later, West was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fast-forward to 2023, and James is about to play his 21st season in the league, while West has been panhandling on the streets.

West was recently spotted by a man near a gas station, who took a video of West claiming that he did not have an affair with Gloria James.

“I ain’t never f—ed anybody’s mother,” West said. “I slept with my son’s mother and that’s about it.”

“He’s saying he ain’t never f—ed LeBron’s mother, and Imma do it for him, slim,” the man said while recording. “Put the word out.”

West then went on to say he had plans to get back into the NBA, but not as a player.

“NBA head coach this season, every team I’ve been on we never lose,” West said.

In January 2020, West was helped off the streets by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after being found panhandling in the D.C. Cuban sent West to a rehab facility in Florida and it seemed like things were going well for him.

Since then, West has been on the streets once again, with the last update being in June 2022 after he landed a job doing floor work.