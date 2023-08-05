Montell Jordan takes crowd to church at Sony Hall in New York City

Montell Jordan not only performed his biggest hits, but the 1990s R&B star also took the crowd to church and shared details about his successful songwriting career. Jordan, who revealed that he is now a pastor and that he and his wife are founders and pastors at Master Peace Church, also shared little-known facts about his songwriting career at his Aug. 4 performance t Sony Hall in New York City.

Perhaps the biggest news that Jordan shared was that he not only wrote the song “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” the biggest hit in the career of Deborah Cox, but that the song was originally written for iconic soul singer Patti LaBelle. Jordan pointed to a lyric in the second verse of the song, which featured the title of one of LaBelle’s biggest hits, “If Only You Knew” as proof of that fact. Also, while performing his hit “Falling”, he pointed out that the first verse had three lines that were inspired by the Queen of hip-hop/soul, Mary J. Blige.

At one point in the show, Jordan, who is a born-again Christian, shared some words of inspiration with the crowd while also inviting the guests to his church in a virtual capacity on Sunday nights.

Jordan not only performed the two biggest hits he is known for, the 1995 classic “This Is How We Do It” and ‘Get It On Tonight”, but also performed a #1 hit that he wrote for his then-labelmate Sisqó, “Incomplete.” Jordan performed songs from his first album since the early 2000s, 2019’s The Masterpiece.

Montell Jordan not only took the New York City crowd on a memorable trip to the 1990s, but he also shared fun facts about his career as well as taking the crowd to church on a Friday. That is how he does it.