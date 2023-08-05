Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Pearson win back state seats

The men of “The Tennessee Three” are now, officially, back in office. Formally, on Aug. 3, Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson won their reelection bids to rejoin the Tennessee General Assembly.

Jones and Pearson were expelled from the state government in April after interrupting House proceedings with a gun-control protest. The protest came in the wake of a Nashville school shooting in March. Days after being expelled, both Jones and Pearson were reinstated on an interim basis by their county officials. Now, both state lawmakers have returned to their original seats.

In Nashville, Jones defeated Republican opponent Laura Nelson with nearly 80% of the vote. In Memphis, Pearson defeated Republican Jeff Johnston with more than 90% of the vote for the House District 86 seat, USA Today reported.

“Well, Mr. Speaker, the People have spoken,” Jones posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The FIND OUT era of politics is just beginning.

“See you August 21st for special session.”

“Sunday always comes!” Pearson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “You can’t expel a Movement! You can’t expel Hope! Resurrection is a promised prophecy to a persecuted people! Thank you District 86 and our Movement for your votes, love, prayer, and support! We did it!!!!!”