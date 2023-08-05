WNBA legend Skylar Diggins-Smith forced to work out at YMCA since her pregnancy

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a six-time WNBA All-Star has been one of the most influential figures in women’s basketball over the past decade. For the past year, she’s been working out at a local Phoenix YMCA because she has been barred from using the team’s facilities.

Skylar Diggins-Smith was at a local Phoenix YMCA getting some work in 👀 She recently gave birth to her second child. (via skylardigginssmith/IG) pic.twitter.com/usAUqADhy4 — espnW (@espnW) May 26, 2023

The news was revealed to the public on Aug. 3, a day after Diggins-Smith’s birthday. One fan, known as “Erebo” on X, pointed out that Diggins-Smith’s team hadn’t even posted about her birthday on their social media accounts.

“They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s okay guys,” Diggins-Smith posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’re not affiliated unless it’s the check …per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources. But I still love the X-Factor!!”

The “X-Factor” is what the Mercury calls their fans.

Diggins-Smith continued when reporter Matt Ellentuck asked if she had access to the team’s practice facility.

“Sadly, no … or any massage therapists, chiropractor, chefs, strength and conditioning, nutritionist accessibility, etc… that EVERY other player has access to,” Diggins-Smith posted. “However, I’m still down 48 lbs. on my own and I’m feeling great!”

Diggins-Smith didn’t finish the 2022 season with the team. Later in the offseason, she announced she was pregnant with her second child at the time. She also gave birth to the child in the offseason and has now worked her way back into playing shape.

“It was all good when I was leaving for personal time!!” Diggins-Smith posted. “But when I’m leaving bc I was having complications and scared of risking my child….while leading the league in minutes (pregnant). Trade her?”

The WNBA star’s comments come months after Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby openly posted on social media about her experience being traded from the Las Vegas Aces when she got pregnant for a second time.

Last season was not the most ideal for the two parties. Diggins-Smith peer and teammate Brittney Griner was held in custody in Russia the entire time; Former coach Vanessa Nygaard said the WNBA All-Star Game isn’t an All-Star Game without Diana Taurasi, despite Diggins-Smith being in the game, to which Diggins-Smith responded with a clown emoji on social media; and in the midst of an underachieving season with multiple big names in the lineup, Diggins-Smith and Taurasi got into a shouting match on the bench during a game in Las Vegas.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi had to be separated after a heated exchange on the bench. pic.twitter.com/QGCghYuHAf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2022

Things got heated on the @PhoenixMercury bench between @DianaTaurasi and @SkyDigg4 during a timeout . 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/h0aampv4ZR — Donnetta Ms Ballin D Coleman (@msballind) May 18, 2022

As of the morning of Aug. 5, the Mercury nor WNBA have addressed Diggins-Smith’s public allegations.