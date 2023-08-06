Ne-Yo chastises parents who let kids undergo gender transition (video)

R&B crooner Ne-Yo flamed parents for allowing their young children to decide their gender persuasion.

During an interview with Vlad TV, the singer and songwriter seems to be throwing indirect shade at the likes of former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and others. Ne-Yo confessed to Vlad TV he is bewildered that some adults are abdicating their parental responsibility. D-Wade took some heat when he allowed his prepubescent son, now named Zaya, to decide on sex reassignment and even allowed her boyfriend to hang out at their house.

“I came from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” he told Vlad TV. “It’s not my business. But it becomes my business when you try to make me play these games with you.”

Ne-Yo said it is imperative for parents to shepherd their children through the awkward adolescent stage.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he explained. “If your little boy comes to you and says ‘daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?” When did it become a good idea to let a 12-year-old make a life-changing [decision] for themselves?”