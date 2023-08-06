Cops investigate connection between Pop Smoke’s murder and body just found

California cops are working to piece together the link between the murder of rapper Pop Smoke and a body that washed ashore from the Pacific Ocean this past weekend.

The renowned drill rapper Pop Smoke, as rap fans know, was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery by five men in February 2020 in the Hollywood Hills home he rented from a reality TV star.

One of the men, Jaquan Murphy, was arrested and charged with the murder. This past week, the body of his brother Javonnta Murphy was just found inside a barrel on the beach of Malibu, California, one of the prosperous seaside suburbs of Los Angeles.

Jaquan Murphy, it must be noted, was later cleared in the shooting death of Pop Smoke. However, he is reportedly awaiting trial on the charges of murder stemming from a separate case in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles Police Department informed TMZ that they are looking into whether the killing of Javonnta Murphy was in retaliation for the slaying of Pop Smoke.